TN hits new high with 1,438 cases, govt brings down testing fee in pvt labs

Chennai: Tamilnadu today made a new record in its daily Covid-19 figures, as the State reported 1,438 new infections, taking the total number of cases to 28,694.

Chennai alone today reported 1,116 new Covid-19 cases and the total number of infections in the metropolis now stands at 19,809.

On the other hand, 861 patients were discharged after recovery today, and the total number of recoveries in Tamilnadu now stands at 15,762.

Two hundred and thirty two persons have lost their lives so far to the pandemic in the State. The Tamilnadu government today brought down the testing charges in private laboratories from Rs 4,500 to Rs 3,000.

Annnouncing this to the media, Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar refuted allegations that the government was hiding the actual figures. “Health department is functioning in a transparent manner,” he added.