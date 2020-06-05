Train ticket cancellation and refund starts in Chennai

Chennai: Railways reservation counters in Chennai have been opened to cancel the already booked tickets and to get refund.

Sources said that those have booked paper tickets between 24 and 31 March can cancel their tickets today and can avail the refund.

“Those who have booked tickets from 1 April to 14 April can get their tickets cancelled and refund on 12 June,” sources said.

“Passengers can get the refund up to 180 days from the date of journey,” said a statement from Southern Railway. All passengers should visit the counters wearing masks.

The counters are located in the following railway stations: Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore, Chennai Beach, Thirumayilai, Mambalam, St Thomas Mount, Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Tindivanam, Perambur, Avadi, Tiruvallur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Walajah Road, Ambur, Gudiyatham, Vaniyambadi and Jolarpettai.