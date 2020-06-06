5,89,794 arrested for lockdown violations in TN

Chennai: Despite a number of relaxations given, the State police continue to record violations happening during curfew time on a daily basis.

Till today, the Tamilnadu State police have arrested 5,89,794 persons for stepping out of their houses during the curfew time.

The curfew has been imposed across the State to curb the spread of Coronavirus since 24 March.

A press release from the DGP’s office said that until this morning, 5,48,842 violations have been recorded by the police. Nearly, 4,50,479 vehicles were seized by the police. However, the vehicles are being returned to their owners in a phased manner.

A total amount of Rs 10,44,74,254 has been collected from violators as fines since the first lockdown.