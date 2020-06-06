Leander Paes targets 100 Grand Slam appearances

Mumbai : Leander Paes is three short of completing a century of Grand Slam appearances. However, he is now unsure whether the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic would allow him to complete the milestone or for that matter compete at the next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Paes had announced that 2020 would be his last season, but his plan to bid adieu on a high with a record eight appearances at the Olympic Games was stalled by the deadly virus.

My team and I are very well prepared that when the lockdown opens up, we will revaluate and see whether we should look at 2021 for ‘One Last Roar’ or not, Paes told table tennis player Mudit Dani on his chat show.

I have played 97 Grand Slams so far and if I play three more, it will be 100. So, that moves me. Also, getting to the eighth Olympics to make sure India is forever on top for the most number of Games played by a tennis player. That is the benchmark I would like to push, added the veteran.