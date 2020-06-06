More relaxations in Tamilnadu soon: CM

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today said more relaxations will be announced in the State based on the impact of Covid-19.

“Steps to bring back Tamilnadu industries on track by making use of workforce from the Sate will be taken,” he said, while talking at ‘Luminous Tamilnadu’, an event being organised by the the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to attract new investments and take the State’s economy forward.

More than 500 leading industrialists took part in the event, aimed to attract more investments into the State, to put back the economy, hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, back on the rails.