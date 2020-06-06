Ravi Varman completes two decades in cinema

Cinematographer Ravi Varman has completed 20 years with the film industry cutting across Tamil, English, Telegu , Marati, Malayalam and Hindi languages. A multi-faced personality, he carved a niche for himself as cinematographer, film maker, producer and writer in his own accord.

His impressive track record of working alongside great directors like Mani Rathnam , Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani ,Anurag Basu, Imtiaz Ali, Priyadarshan, Shankar, Gautham Menon, Prabhu deva, KS Ravikumar ,Prasanth Niel Teja ,Sushi Ganeshan ,Duane Adler, Revathi , Honey Irani, Rajiv Kumar , Jayaraj, Rafi Meccartin, Saji kaliash , and many other directors stands testimony to his skill and presentation. He has worked with more than top ranking 32 directors, was involved with more than 35 other films and more than 400 commercials spread over these 20 long years.

Interestingly, he debuted as a writer – director through Moscowin Kavery (2010) besides cranking the camera, produced by Aascar Films V Ravichandran, which saw the debut of actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and music director Thaman that deserves special mention. He has won many awards and accolades nationally and internationally.