Serial actors found dead in Kodungaiyur

Chennai: The police found two siblings dead in a house in Muthamizh Nagar, Fifth Block in Kodungaiyur.

As per sources, the brother and sister are said to have committed suicide due to poverty.

The duo, identified as Sridhar and Jayakalyani, had acted in serials. They were out of work due to the lockdown and did not have finances to sustain themselves.

Yesterday, public alerted the police that there was a foul smell emanating from the house. The decayed bodies were found lying in the house by the police.

The siblings lost their mother and a brother some time ago and they were unmarried. The police are inquiring if there is any other reason for the death.