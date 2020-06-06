Soorarai Pottru gets ‘U’

Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru has been censored. The movie has managed U certificate. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film is loosely based on the life story of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath.

Aparna Balamurali plays Suriya’s pair in the film which also had Karunas and Mohan Babu in pivotal characters. The was shot in various locations including Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chhattisgarh, and Madurai.

Produced by Suriya’s own production 2D Entertainment and Guneet Monga, Niketh Bommireddy has cranked the camera for the film and GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music. The movie would but screens once the lockdown is over and theatres resume.