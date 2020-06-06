Stalin visits Covid-19 hit Anbazhagan at hospital

Chennai: DMK president M K Stalin today visited the party’s MLA and senior functionary J Anbazhagan who has been hospitalised due to coronavirus infection.

Sources said Stalin enquired the health condition of Anbazhagan with the team of doctors who are treating him and also spoke to the legislator’s family members

It may be noted that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami yesterday spoke to top officials of the hospital where Anbazhagan is getting treatment for Covid-19.

He enquired the health condition of the legislator and assured all support from the government, sources said. Palaniswami also tweeted wishing Anbazhagan speedy recovery.

Later, Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar visited the hospital at Chrompet and spoke to the team of doctors treating Anbazhagan.

Meanwhile, sources said there is improvement in the health of the DMK leader. Anbazhagan (61) continues to be on ventilator support, days after he tested positive for Covid-19.

He is the first elected representative in Tamilnadu to test positive for the Covid-19 pandemic. Son of former DMK MLA Jayaraman, Anbazhagan, who is also the South Chennai District Secretary of the party, was elected to the State Assembly from Chepauk constituency in the 2016 elections.

Earlier, he was first elected to the Assembly from the T Nagar seat in the 2001 elections and later from Chepauk in 2011 and 2016.