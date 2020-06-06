TN govt to bear education cost of girl who donated savings to Covid 19 relief

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today announed that the Tamilnadu government will bear the higher education expenses of a Madurai-based girl Nethra, who donated the savings of her family to provide relief to people affected by Covid-19 crisis.

United Nations had announced Nethra, daughter of Madurai hairdresser Mohan who was appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her charity towards corona relief works, as the goodwill ambassador of poor people (development and peace division).

The body gave her Rs one lakh in praise of her service. Modi praised Nethra and Mohan for spending Rs 5 lakh feeding the needy during the lockdown from the money they had saved for her education.

Mohan said that it was his daughter who had insisted that they give away the money saved for her education.

Despite the lack of income during lockdown, the family donated rice, vegetables and groceries to nearly 1,500 families. Apart from the savings for his daughter’s education, Mohan pledged his wife’s jewellery to continue feeding the poor.