Will Thalaivi release directly in OTT?

There was a buzz in sections of the media that Kangana Ranaut’s much-anticipated film, Thalaivi might release directly in OTT.

However, Kangana Ranaut who plays the title role of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in the movie, said, Thalaivi will see a theatrical release.

‘A film like Thalaivi just can’t release on digital because it is such a massive scale film, neither a movie like Manikarnika is a digital space film. But yes, films like Panga, Judgementall Hai Kya also cater to that audience. The way the film is made, it is very digital-friendly. They have recovered huge costs through digital itself. So, it depends.’

Thalaivi is based on the life of late former Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa.

Directed by Vijay, it is scheduled to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Arvind Swami plays MGR. The movie has music by GV Prakash.