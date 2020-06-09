BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scinda tests positive for Covid-19

New Delhi: BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has tested positive for Covid-19. He is currently getting treatment at a private hospital in New Delhi, sources said.

Scindia had shown some symptoms of coronavirus following which he was brought to Max Hospital, Saket on Monday. “He has tested positive for coronavirus,” sources added.

Both Scindia and his mother have tested positive for COVID-19, reports now suggest. Scindia and his mother complained of sore throat and fever, according to the report, it is said.