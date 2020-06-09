India, Denmark to cooperate in power sector

New Delhi: India and Denmark signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop deep cooperation between two countries in the power sector.

A joint working group will be established to work out specific details under the MoU, a power ministry statement said.

The MoU on Indo-Denmark Energy Cooperation between the Ministry of Power and the Ministry for Energy, Utilities and Climate, Denmark to develop a strong, deep and long-term co-operation between the two countries in the power sector on the basis of equality, reciprocity and mutual benefit was signed on 5th June , 2020, it added.

The MoU was signed by Sanjiv Nandan Sahai, Secretary (Power) from the Indian side and Freddy Svane, Ambassador of Denmark to India.

The agreement provides for collaboration in areas like offshore wind, long term energy planning, forecasting, flexibility in the grid, consolidation of grid codes to integrate and operate efficiently variable generation options, flexibility in the power purchase agreements, incentivise power plant flexibility, variability in renewable energy production etc.

The Indian electricity market would benefit from cooperation with Denmark in these areas.

For implementation of the identified areas, a joint working group (JWG) will be established under the MoU.

The JWG will be co-chaired by Joint Secretary level officials and will report to a Steering Committee, jointly chaired by the Secretary level officer from both the sides.

The governments will endeavour to take necessary steps to encourage and promote strategic and technical co-operation in the power sector for mutual benefit in the identified areas through the MoU.