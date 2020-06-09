Kuldeep biggest threat for Aussies, says Ian Chappell

Sydney: Former Australia captain Ian Chappell believes left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav will be the biggest threat for Australia when they face India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy slated to be played in December-January.

Kuldeep Yadav’s wristspin is the biggest wicket-taking threat on Australian pitches. The decision will call for brave selections, Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNcricinfo.

Kuldeep was part of the India squad which created history on their last tour to Australia when Virat Kohli’s men became the first Asian team to register a Test series win Down Under.

According to Chappell, it will be a tough decision for the Indian selectors to choose from a pool of quality spinners consisting Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep.

Choosing a spinner will prove a major headache for the Indian selectors. R Ashwin has a great overall record, but not so much in Australia. Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round talents and improved bowling form make him a legitimate challenger,’ he said.