Life is lost if health is lost, says Rajini

Chennai: Appreciating the members of Rajini Makkal Manram for extending relief to people during corona outbreak across Tamilnadu, actor Rajinikanth today urged them to take care of their families besides wearing masks and maintaining social distance in public.

In his letter to members of Rajini Makkal Manram, he said, “Corona has given troubles to even super powers in the globe. The pain will be felt in coming days. We will all feel the hardships.”

“Your basic duty is to take care of your families. Follow social distancing and wear masks. Your life is lost if you lose your health”.