Tata Power joins hands with MG Motor

Chennai: As part of the next phase of EV revolution, MG Motor India has signed a memorandum of understanding with Tata Power, India’s largest integrated power utility.

As part of the association, Tata Power will deploy 50KW DC superfast chargers at select MG dealership locations and offer end-to-end EV charging solutions to MG dealerships spread across India.

Through this association, MG Motor aims to lay a specific focus on the key target cities it will be foraying into as a part of their future EV expansion plans. These superfast 50KW DC chargers will be accessible by both MG ZS EV customers as well as other EV owners whose automobiles are compatible with the CCS / CHAdeMO charging standards.

Rajeev Chaba, president and MD, MG Motor India, said, “Further strengthening our commitment to India, we aim to provide our customers with a robust charging ecosystem to promote the adoption of cleaner and greener mobility solutions.”