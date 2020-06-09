TN sets fresh record with 1,685 new Covid-19 cases, 1,243 in Chennai

Chennai: Setting a new record, Tamilnadu today posted 1,685 new Covid-19 cases. Out of this, the capital city of Chennai alone contributed for 1,243 cases.

The State today saw 21 fatalities due to the pandemic.

On the other hand, 798 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the State today after recovery. As of now, the total number of coronavirus infections in Tamilnadu stands at 34,914.

Speaking to the media, Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar said 500 new beds are ready for Covid-19 patients in Chennai.

Earlier in the day, Special officer for coronavirus prevention in Chennai, J Radhakrishnan said that measures are being taken to ensure that the virus does not spread in 84 per cent streets in Chennai that are not infected yet.

Speaking to the media, he said that even in high risk zones such as Thiru Vi ka Nagar there are streets which do not have a single case.

Radhakrishnan added that steps are also being taken to ensure that the spread in contained in streets that are infected as well.