Complete shutdown in Chennai, Kanchi, Chengalpet & Thiruvallur districts?

Chennai: Amid a buzz that a complete shutdown would be put in place in Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Chengalpet and Thiruvallur due to the increase in Covid-19 cases, a top government official has denied any such plan.

J Radhakrishnan, the special officer to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Chennai, said, “this is just a rumour. The government has no such idea. We are taking aggressive measures to curb the spread of the pandemic.”

Meanwhile, amid complaints on non-availability of beds and with the Covid-19 cases increasing in an alarming manner in the State, the Tamilnadu government is setting up more treatment centres.

A 500-beds Covid hospital facility has been set up at the King Institute in Guindy, for treating Covid-19 patients, especially geriatric patients with co-morbidities. It has all facilities including ICU and oxygen pipelines.