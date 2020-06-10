Covid: TN sees new high with 1,927 cases, 1,390 in Chennai

Chennai: Shattering all earlier records, Tamilnadu today reported a whopping number of 1,927 new Covid-19 cases. With this, the total number of infections in the State has touched 36,841.

As many as 1,390 persons have been confrmed with coronavirus infection in Chennai alone in the last 24 hours. The metropolis now has 25,937 cases.

While the unprecedented increase in the number of persons affected by the pandemic is a cause of concern, there is some positive news too.

For, 1,008 patients were discharged after recovery from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries has touched 19,333 in the State.

While the death toll in Tamilnadu due to coronavirus has touched 326, a total number of 6,38,846 persons have been tested so far in the State, according to a bulleting released this evening by the Health department.