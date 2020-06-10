For first time, Covid-19 recoveries exceed active cases in India

Chennai: In a slight relief to health managers, the number of recovered Covid-19 patients in India today exceeded the total active cases in India for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, India reported close to 10,000 new instances of the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to over 2.7 lakh.

India has recorded 279 new fatalities due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 7,745.

On the other hand, the Ministry said the number of active cases in the country stands at 1,33,632, while 1,35,205 people have recovered and one patient has migrated.

As per global evidence, 80 per cent of Covid cases are mild cases, while remaining 20 per cent may develop complications which would require hospitalisation.

As per ICMR data, a total of 50,61,332 samples have been tested till 9 am today, with 1,45,216 samples been tested in the last 24 hours.