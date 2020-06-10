Is TN under-reporting Covid-19 deaths?

Chennai: Amid allegations that the Tamilnadu government is under-reporting the number of deaths caused by Covid-19, State Health Secretary Beela Rajesh today said a committee will be formed to look into the issue.

A nine-member committee will now audit all coronavirus deaths in Chennai, where it is suspected that most of the deaths not included in the government data occurred.

Beela Rajesh said the process would be completed in two weeks and ‘iff there are any cases left out, it would be added to the official figures’.

A few days ago, Arappor Iyakkam had alleged under-reporting of deaths due to the pandemic in the State. Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of the NGO, filed a complaint with the Health Secretary, stating that the deaths of three persons — two in Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai and one in Raja Muthiah Medical College Hospital, Cuddalore — have not been reported by the health department till date.

He stated in the complaint that the three cases prima facie raised serious doubts on the death cases being reported by the State government. Reporting deaths transparently was the need of the hour, he said, adding that hiding of any deaths would only lead to more fear among the people.