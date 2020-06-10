Kejriwal predicts spike in cases, says ‘we have a big challenge ahead’

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said that the national capital will need 80,000 beds by July 31 to deal with Covid-19.

He also said the government will implement the order given by Lt Guv of Delhi on private hospitals.

Kejriwal said, ‘We will implement Lt Guv’s order overturning decision on reservation of pvt and Delhi govt-run hospitals for Delhiites.’

He added: ‘Data shows COVID-19 cases will significantly increase in Delhi in coming days. We have a big challenge ahead.’

The CM said that of the 31,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi, only 18,000 are active.