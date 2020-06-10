Lockdown has created atmosphere of weariness: Bombay HC

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has observed that the coronavirus lockdown has created an atmosphere of weariness and exasperation.

The court made this observation while granting bail to a man who was arrested for allegedly attacking three policemen when they questioned him for roaming on a road at night during curfew.

The court in its order noted police were under tremendous pressure to maintain law and order in view of the prohibitory orders imposed in the city, and the applicant (Nair) was apprehensive that he would be arrested and hence, tried to flee.

The pandemic situation has brought on an atmosphere of weariness and exasperation and a young person like the applicant has fallen trap, the court said.

In the absence of any criminal antecedents and the fact that the accused is a young person belonging to a reputed family, escaping the court of justice is obscure, the Judge said.

The High court granted bail to Nair on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and directed him to appear before the police station concerned as and when required.