Chennai: The Madras High Court today refused to issue a stay order on the online classes being conducted by many schools in Tamilnadu.

When a plea in this regard came up for hearing, the court however ordered notice to the Central and the State governments to file a report on measures for safety online learning.

It adjourned the case to 20 June for further hearing. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, many schools are conducting online classes to students.