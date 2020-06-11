1,875 test positive for Covid-19 in TN, count nears 39,000

Chennai: Continuing with its yesterday trend of crossing 1,800-mark, Tamilnadu today reported 1,875 new Covid-19 cases. With this, the total number of persons hit by the pandemic in the State has touched 38,716.

The capital city of Chennai alone today reported 1,407 new infections, taking the total number to 27,398.

On the other hand, as many as 1,372 patients were discharged after recovery today from various hospitals in the State.

With this, the total number of recoveries in Tamilnadu has touched 20,705. While 23 persons lost their lives to coronavirus in the State today, the total death toll has touched 349. It has emerged that 117 persons have died in the last six days alone.

With the total number of Covid-19 infections in Tamilnadu rapidly increasing in Chennai and other parts of Tamilnadu, there are fears that community spread is taking place in the metropolis.

When asked about this, a senior official of State Health department said, ‘Only the Central government can declare whether this is community spread or not. We are sharing all data (with the Centre) in a transparent manner.’

A few estimates suggest that the cases would rapidly increase in the days to come. On this, the official said, “we are doing our best. But still, the numbers are on a rise. Intensified steps will be taken and a detailed strategy has been devised for red zones in Chennai.”