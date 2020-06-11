Ashok Selvan signs his next

After a good hit in his last Oh My Kadavule, Ashok Selvan will now play the lead in a romantic entertainer. The untitled project will be helmed by debutant director Swathini and bankrolled by Kenanya Films.

The actor will be sharing the screen with Niharika Konidela. The makers recently held a low-key event that had a few cast and crew taking part. During the meet, the producer J Selvakumar stated that the work for the movie will begin once the lockdown is lifted.

The team then announced that the movie will have its music composed by Leon James who previously rendered the score for Oh my Kadavule. The other crew members include AR Soorya as the cinematographer while Richard Kevin will do the editing. Ashok rose to fame following his performance as one of the lead characters in the critically acclaimed Soodhu Kavvum and for his roles in Pizza II: Villa and Thegidi.