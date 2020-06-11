BJP offered Rs 25 cr to Rajasthan Congress MLAs: CM Gehlot

Chennai: The Congress has accused the BJP of attempts to destabilise the Rajasthan government with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claiming that some of the party MLAs were offered Rs 25 crore each.

Gehlot, who alleged that a heavy transfer of cash was made to Jaipur, added that there were reports about the BJP’s plan similar to that of Madhya Pradesh and some of the party MLAs were offered Rs 25 crore in cash with Rs 10 crore in advance.

His remarks came hours after the Congress took its MLAs to a Jaipur resort for a meeting ahead of the elections to three seats of the Rajya Sabha in the State on 19 June.

‘But the party MLAs were alert and united. The condition of those who left the Congress to join the BJP is not good,’ said the CM.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gehlot alleged that the Rajya Sabha elections were postponed under pressure because the BJP could not poach MLAs in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

On the meeting with the MLAs, Gehlot said it was fruitful and they will meet again today.

In Gujarat, ahead of Rajya Sabha elections to four seats, Congress’ Akshay Patel, Jitu Chaudhary and Brijesh Merja had resigned as legislators. MLAs Pravin Maru, Pradyumnasinh Jadeja, Soman Patel, J.V. Kakidia, and Mangal Gavit had resigned in March. Before the defections, Congress was projected to win two seats. However, it may struggle to do so now.