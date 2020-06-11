Govt lifts export ban on hydroxychloroquine with riders

Chennai: The Union government has lifted export ban on hydroxychloroquine, however with certain conditions.

Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Sadanand Gowda tweeted: “The department of pharmaceuticals has approved the lifting of ban on export of hydroxychloroquine API as well as formulations.”

He added: “Manufacturers except SEZ/EOU units have to supply 20% production in the domestic market. DGFT has been asked to issue formal notification in this regard.”

Following the Minister’s announcement, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade issued a notification (09/2015-20) dated 10 June, 2020. This notification will amend the Export Policy of diagnostic kits, laboratory reagents and diagnostic apparatus.

DGFT tweeted: “DGFT has issued Notification No. 09/2015-20 dated 10.06.2020 to amend the Export Policy of Diagnostic Kits / Laboratory Reagents / Diagnostic Apparatus. Please see the following link for more details -https://bit.ly/3cPEmb6.”