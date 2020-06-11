GVM speaks about Dhruva Natchathiram

Acclaimed filmmaker Gautham Menon, in a recent Instagram session, said that the post-production work for the delayed Vikram starrer Dhruva Natchathiram is under way.

The movie went on floors last year and was almost completed. But due to financial issues, the movie was halted. Goutham Menon went on to do Joshua.

The movie features Vikram, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ritu Varma, and Simran in the lead roles. It has been co-produced by Ishari K. Ganesh and written by Menon himself. It was shot in various locales across the globe.