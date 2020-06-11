ICMR tests 52,13,140 samples

Chennai: ICMR has said as many as 52,13,140 COVID-19 samples have been tested till today.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in the past 24 hours, 1,51,808 samples have been tested.

The medical research body said in a tweet: “Testing (Molecular based) Update as on 11/06/2020 at 9:00 AM IST. For more details visit: https://www.icmr.gov.in #ICMRFIGHTSCOVID19.”

For second day in a row, the number of recoveries in India have exceeded the active COVID-19 cases after 1,41,029 patients were cured of the infectious disease as of today.

While there are 1,37,448 number of active cases across the country. This takes the recovery rate to 49.2 percent. After 9,996 more individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus across the country, the total number of COVID-19 cases increased to 2,86,579 today, including 1,37,448 active cases, said the Health Ministry.