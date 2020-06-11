India’s Covid-19 mortality rate at 2.83%

Chennai: With 357 more patients succumbing to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the toll across India has reached 8,102 as of today. This takes the mortality rate to 2.83 per cent.

Also, for second day in a row, the number of recoveries in India have exceeded the active COVID-19 cases after 1,41,029 patients were cured of the infectious disease as of today.

While there are 1,37,448 number of active cases across the country. This takes the recovery rate to 49.2 percent. After 9,996 more individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus across the country, the total number of COVID-19 cases increased to 2,86,579 today, including 1,37,448 active cases, said the Health Ministry.

According to the Health Ministry, India reported the highest single-day spike of 9,996 fresh COVID-19 cases and 357 deaths in the past 24 hours.