Kejriwal decides to set up Covid-19 hospitals at hotels, stadiums

Chennai: Tomorrow (Friday), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will go out and look for facilities — hotels, stadiums and banquet halls — that can be converted into temporary hospitals to deal with the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the capital.

Kejriwal on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the coronavirus situation in Delhi which has seen a spurt in new cases in recent days. “He assured of all cooperation,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

The meeting, at Amit Shah’s residence, came a day after Kejriwal tested negative for coronavirus after he went into self-isolation at his home following a bout of fever and throat pain.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said that the national capital will need 80,000 beds by 31 July to deal with Covid-19.

He also said the government will implement the order given by Lt Guv of Delhi on private hospitals.

Kejriwal said, “We will implement Lt Guv’s order overturning decision on reservation of pvt and Delhi govt-run hospitals for Delhiites.”

He added: “Data shows COVID-19 cases will significantly increase in Delhi in coming days. We have a big challenge ahead.”