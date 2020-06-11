More than 70,000 Indians return under Vande Bharat Mission

Chennai: Over 70,000 citizens have returned and nearly 17,000 flew out of India on flights under Vande Bharat Mission till date, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said today.

“More than 70,000 citizens have returned and nearly 17,000 flew out of India on Vande Bharat Mission flights till date. In addition nearly 110K people flew out and 55K citizens returned on more than 730 charters on foreign and Indian carriers permitted by DGCA. Permission for more such flights is in process,” he tweeted.

He said 58 more flights have been added to help the stranded Indian Citizens from the Gulf Countries as part of the Vande Bharat Misson.

He added that starting immediately and till the end of this month the number of flights as part of the Vande Bharat Mission have been increased from the current 107 to 165.

On Monday the Minister had said that till now more than 66,000 people had been brought to the country by Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express in 365 flights as part of the Vande Bharat Mission. In addition, 17,180 passengers had left the country to their respective countries on 369 flights, the Minister added.