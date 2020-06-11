No community spread in Tamilnadu: CM

Chennai: Amid fears that there is community spread of Covid-19 in Tamilnadu, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today asserted that there was no community transmission in the State.

Speaking to the media in Salem, Palaniswami said, “if it is so everyone will get infected and we cannot stand here like this’. Asked whether the govrenment has any plans to further increase the testing, he said till date 6,09,856 samples were tested and Tamilnadu was the only state to test higher number of samples”.

“Because of increased testing, we are able to identify so many number of cases. Moreover, Chennai was densely populated with narrow and small streets/bylanes which led to higher cases”, Palaniswami said.

There were 30 houses in a three feet road because of which the virus was spreading fast, he added. He also said there was nothing to hide and they could not be covered up.

The Chief Minister said the number of deaths could not be kept a secret. ‘All deaths are being announced based on data available’, he added.

“There was nothing to hide regarding deaths due to COVID-19 and they cannot be covered up. Today, if someone dies due to COVID-19, everyone comes to know about it and it cannot be hidden”, he added.

Pointing out that deaths reported in government hospitals and the data from private hospitals were collected and reported, the Chief Minister said the government has gotnothing to benefit by hiding these deaths.

“The number of deaths due to corona alone is very minimum.The mortality rate of people with other illness is only high”, he said.

Every day, through the Health Department, details of the number of persons tested, number of active cases and the number of patients discharged were being announced transparently, he said, adding, the corona fatality rate in Tamilnadu was the lowest in the country.