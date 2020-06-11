Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 5th day in a row

Chennai: State-run oil marketing companies today hiked the price of petrol and diesel for the fifth consecutive day.

The rates have been increaesed at a time when crude oil prices are hovering around the $40 a barrel mark, almost double from last month’s rates.

The price of both petrol and diesel went up by 60 paise a litre each today. During the last five days, the price of petrol has gone up by ₹2.74 a litre and that of diesel by ₹2.83 a litre in New Delhi.

According to notifications from state-run Indian Oil Corporation, the country’s largest fuel retailer, the prie of petrol in Chennai now stands at Rs 77.96, while that of diesel is Rs 70.64.

With effect from 6 am, the prices of petrol and diesel were increased by 60 paise per litre each in Delhi. While the price of petrol was revised to Rs 74 per litre in the national capital from Rs 73.40 per litre the previous day, the diesel rate was increased to Rs 72.22 per litre from Rs 71.62 per litre.