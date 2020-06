Acclaimed filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s recent work is Climax, which featured Mia Malkova in the main role. Up next, he had unveiled the trailer video of his upcoming NNN – Naked Nanga Nagnam, and now the news about two more projects are emerged.

One is The Kidnapping of Katrina Kaif, and the other is The Man Who Killed Gandhi.

He began his journey with Telugu movie Siva which featured Nagarjuna, Amala, and Raghuvaran in crucial roles. He rendered many blockbusters in Telugu and Hindi.