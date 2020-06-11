Showers in many parts of Chennai, more predicted

Chennai: People in many parts of the metropolis today woke up to mild showers, which have considerably brought down the temperature.

The drizzle was also refreshing to people who are gripped by the fear of Covid-19 pandemic.

Showers were witnessed in areas likeTaramani, Mylapore, Central, Kilpauk, Nungambakkam, Purasawalkam and Tambaram. Met officials have predicted more rains in the days to come.

A low pressure area persists over east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and this may influence rainfall activity over the State.

According to S Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, northern parts of the State were likely to experience scattered rainfall, wherein up to 50 per cent of the weather stations in the region would get rainfall. In southern Tamilnadu, one or two places may experience rains today, he said.

He added that the low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal would strengthen the westerly winds and trigger rainfall over the State and Puducherry. The presence of moisture conditions would aid in thunderstorm activity.