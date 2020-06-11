Shruti gets 14 mn followers on Instagram

Shruti Haasan took to Instagram to reveal that she has clocked over 14 million followers on the popular photo-sharing app.

She shared a cute video of herself on Instagram and thanked fans for showering love on her.

Shruti wrote, ‘Here’s a super cheesy Thankyou to my Instagram family for my 14 million !! I love you all and am so thankful for all the love you show me everyday! it’s been a super strange time in history and everyone has so many weird emotions right now but it’s been so amazing connecting with all of you and sharing my life and seeing yours (sic).’