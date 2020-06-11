TN changes spellings of 1,081 places, Mylapore becomes Mayilaappoor

Chennai: The Tamilnadu government has notified that 1,018 towns and cities have been provided with a new name or rather a new spelling.

According to Tamil development Director G Vijayaraghavan, “A group of language experts, representatives of Tamil organisations and professors, along with government administrators finalised the names at the district level and later at the state level. It took almost two years.”

As per the new notification, Coimbatore will be called Koyampuththoor. Ambattur will henceforth be known as Ambaththoor.

The government order follows an announcement in the Assembly two years ago that anglicised names of the areas be changed closer to their original names in Tamil.

Some of the towns whose spellings have changed are given below:

VOC Nagar – Va OO Si Nagar

Kodungaiyur – Kodungaiyoor

Tondiyarpet – Thandaiyaarpettai

Purasawalkam – Purasaivaakkam

Vepery – Vepperi

Perambur – Peramboor

Chintadripet – Chintadaripettai

Triplicane – Thiruvallikkeni

Mylapore – Mayilaappoor

Thiruvanmiyur – Thiruvanmiyoor

Peravallur – Peravalloor

Siruvallur – Siruvalloor

Konnur – Konnoor

Koyembedu – Koyambedu

Egmore – Ezhumboor

Pallikaranai – Pallikkaranai

Okkiam Thorappakkam – Okkiyam Thuraipakkam

Sholinganallur – Solinganalloor

Uthandi – Uththandi

Mugalivakkam – Mugalivaakkam

Manappakkam – Manappaakkam

Mambalam – Maambalam

Saidapet – Saithaappettai

Ekkattuthangal – Eekkattuththaangal

Guindy Park – Gindi Poongaa

Thiyagaraya Nagar – Thiyaagaraaya Nagar

Alandur – Aalandhoor

Meenambakkam – Meenambaakkam

Porur – Poroor

Nanganallur – Nangainallur

Adambakkam – Aadhambaakkam

Ambattur – Ambaththoor

Thiruvottriyur – Thiruvotriyoor

Dharmapuri – Tharumapuri

Madavaram – Maathavaram

Dharapuram – Tharaapuram

Coimbatore – Koyampuththoor

Gudalur – Koodaloor

Puducherry – Puthucherry (A place in TN)

Varagur – Varagoor

Talaivasal – Thalaivasal

Kandalur – Kaanthaloor

Thiruverambur – Thiruverumboor

Tuvagudi – Thuvakkudi

Manaparai – Manapparai

Chattrappatti – Chatthirappatti

Muthupet – Muthuppettai

Tiruthuraipundi – Thirutthurai Poondi

Kudavasal – Kudavaasal

Nidamangalam – Needaamangalam

Orathanadu – Oratthanaadu

Kattur – Kaattoor

Pudur – Puthoor

Uthamapalayam – Uthamapaalayam

Vellore – Veeloor

Pernambut – Peranaampattu

Vatalagundu – Vaththalakundu

Thiruvarur – Thiruvaroor