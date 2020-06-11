TN changes spellings of 1,081 places, Mylapore becomes Mayilaappoor

Chennai: The Tamilnadu government has notified that 1,018 towns and cities have been provided with a new name or rather a new spelling.
According to Tamil development Director G Vijayaraghavan, “A group of language experts, representatives of Tamil organisations and professors, along with government administrators finalised the names at the district level and later at the state level. It took almost two years.”
As per the new notification, Coimbatore will be called Koyampuththoor. Ambattur will henceforth be known as Ambaththoor.
The government order follows an announcement in the Assembly two years ago that anglicised names of the areas be changed closer to their original names in Tamil.
Some of the towns whose spellings have changed are given below:
VOC Nagar – Va OO Si Nagar
Kodungaiyur – Kodungaiyoor
Tondiyarpet – Thandaiyaarpettai
Purasawalkam – Purasaivaakkam
Vepery – Vepperi
Perambur – Peramboor
Chintadripet – Chintadaripettai
Triplicane – Thiruvallikkeni
Mylapore – Mayilaappoor
Thiruvanmiyur – Thiruvanmiyoor
Peravallur – Peravalloor
Siruvallur – Siruvalloor
Konnur – Konnoor
Koyembedu – Koyambedu
Egmore – Ezhumboor
Pallikaranai – Pallikkaranai
Okkiam Thorappakkam – Okkiyam Thuraipakkam
Sholinganallur – Solinganalloor
Uthandi – Uththandi
Mugalivakkam – Mugalivaakkam
Manappakkam – Manappaakkam
Mambalam – Maambalam
Saidapet – Saithaappettai
Ekkattuthangal – Eekkattuththaangal
Guindy Park – Gindi Poongaa
Thiyagaraya Nagar – Thiyaagaraaya Nagar
Alandur – Aalandhoor
Meenambakkam – Meenambaakkam
Porur – Poroor
Nanganallur – Nangainallur
Adambakkam – Aadhambaakkam
Ambattur – Ambaththoor
Thiruvottriyur – Thiruvotriyoor
Dharmapuri – Tharumapuri
Madavaram – Maathavaram
Dharapuram – Tharaapuram
Coimbatore – Koyampuththoor
Gudalur – Koodaloor
Puducherry – Puthucherry (A place in TN)
Varagur – Varagoor
Talaivasal – Thalaivasal
Kandalur – Kaanthaloor
Thiruverambur – Thiruverumboor
Tuvagudi – Thuvakkudi
Manaparai – Manapparai
Chattrappatti – Chatthirappatti
Muthupet – Muthuppettai
Tiruthuraipundi – Thirutthurai Poondi
Kudavasal – Kudavaasal
Nidamangalam – Needaamangalam
Orathanadu – Oratthanaadu
Kattur – Kaattoor
Pudur – Puthoor
Uthamapalayam – Uthamapaalayam
Vellore – Veeloor
Pernambut – Peranaampattu
Vatalagundu – Vaththalakundu
Thiruvarur – Thiruvaroor