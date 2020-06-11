US could witness 2 lakh Covid deaths by September: Expert

Chennai: The United States of America may see 200,000 deaths because of the coronavirus at some point in September, a leading expert has said.

The coronavirus has infected nearly two million people overall in the United States, and in the past 24 hours has caused 1,082 fatalities in the country, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Ashish Jha, the head of Harvard’s Global Health Institute, told in an interview CNN that without drastic action, the number of US deaths would march on.

“Even if we don’t have increasing cases, even if we keep things flat, it’s reasonable to expect that we’re going to hit 2,00,000 deaths sometime during the month of September,” Jha said.

“And that’s just through September. The pandemic won’t be over in September. I’m really worried about where we’re going to be in the weeks and months ahead,” he added.

Meanwhile, now that people are getting their jobs back and the stock market is booming after the crisis triggered by coronavirus, the United States is on its way to a ‘very big comeback’, President Donald Trump has said.

“We are on our way to a very big comeback,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. The US, he said, is doing well in ‘so many ways’.