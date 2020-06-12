6,20,921 persons arrested, fine amount nears Rs 12 cr

Chennai: As many as 6,20,921 persons have been arrested by the Tamilnadu State Police for violating social distancing norms and venturing out of their houses during curfew.

The restrictions have been imposed across the State to curb the spread of Coronavirus since 24 March.

A press release from the DGP’s office said that until this morning, 5,75,625 violations have been recorded by the police in various districts.

As many as 4,63,817 vehicles were seized. However, the vehicles are being returned to their owners in a phased manner.

A total amount of Rs 11,89,48,799 has been collected from violators as fine since the first lockdown.