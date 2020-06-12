Biggest ever spike in TN with 1,982 cases, total crosses 40,000

Chennai: Tamilnadu today witnessed its biggest ever single-day spike in the number of coronavirus cases by reporting a whopping number of 1,982 confirmed patients.

With this, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the State has touched 40,698.

The capital city of Chennai alone today contributed 1,477 cases to the State’s figures. The total number of persons hit by the pandemic in the metropolis has reached 28,924.

While 18 Covid-19 positive patients have died today, the death toll in Tamilnadu has touched 367. On the other hand, as many as 1,342 patients have been discharged from various hospitals after recovery today.

With this, the total number of recovered persons in Tamilnadu has touched 22,047, according to a bulletin released by the State Health department. As many as 6,73,906 have been tested for coronavirus so far in the State.