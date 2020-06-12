Complete lockdown in Chennai rumour: CM

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today brushed aside talks about implementation of complete lockdown in Chennai as rumours.

Speaking to mediapersons after opening the sluice gates of Mettur Dam for irrigation, he said,”People should avoid roaming outside unnecessarily. Even developed countries are struggling to find a way to control the infection. It is disheartening to see that people are not following the lockdown guidelines implemented by the government.”

He further said people have not understood the full effect of the outbreak. “I request all to follow the rules and cooperate with the government. Doctors are working their heart out to save people’s lives. Opposition are spreading false information about the infection. The treatment fee for coronavirus in Tamilnadu is lesser than the amount fixed by Central government,” he said.