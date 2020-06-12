EPFO grievance meet in Chennai 15 June

Chennai: A grievance redressal meeting will be conducted by the Regional Office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Tambaram region on 15 June (Monday).

“Accordingly the member /employers are requested to register their long pending grievance through EPFIGMS or by post to Employees PF Organisation, Regional office Tambaram, No. 3 Rajai Salai, West Tambaram, Chennai 600045,” said a press note.

While the office can be reached on WhatsApp at 6380100977, e-mail can be sent to [email protected]

It said Regional PF Commissioner -I , Regional Office Tambaram shall explain the various benefits available in Pradhan Mantiri Garib Kalyan Yojna to subscribers and employers as well as EPF service related matters through Facebook live on 15.06.2020 at 11 am onwards.

The subscribers who desire to get their long-pending grievances resolved/redressed may forward their applications as indicated above and submit on the Facebook live session, added the release.