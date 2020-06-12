Looking at all options to host IPL, says Ganguly

Mumbai: The BCCI is ready host the IPL behind closed doors and is working on all possible options to stage the tournament this year, board president Sourav Ganguly has stated.

In a letter to all the affiliated members/ units of the BCCI, Ganguly has written: ‘The BCCI is working on all possible options to ensure that we are able to stage the IPL this year, even if it means playing the tournament in empty stadiums. The fans, franchisees, players, broadcasters, sponsors and all other stakeholders are keenly looking forward to the possibility of IPL being hosted this year.

Recently a lot of players, both from India and other countries, participating in IPL have also shown their keenness on being a part of this year IPL. We are optimistic and the BCCI will shortly decide on the future course of action on this.’

Some overseas players including Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins have publicly extended their backing to the IPL. But Ganguly’s letter that follows the ICC Board meeting on Wednesday, assumes significance because the future of this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia was discussed in the meeting. A postponement of the ICC event could open a window for the IPL in the autumn.

Publicly though, the ICC has maintained that they are still exploring all possible options.

There is still no clarity whether IPL will take place this year. With the T20 World Cup looking doubtful this year, the Indian board is eyeing that window to host the IPL.