My hero growing up was Tiger Woods: Rory McIlroy

London: World No 1 Rory McIlroy has spoken about his own idolisation of former numero uno golfer Tiger Woods and stated that discrimination on basis of race and belief didn’t matter to him growing up.

The ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement has intensified around the world, especially in the United States, following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police personnel last month.

A great word that I’ve sort of been thinking of over the last couple of weeks is tolerance, McIlroy was quoted as saying by The Guardian. ‘ I think everyone can just be a little more tolerant, and a little more educated and not as ignorant.

My hero growing up was Tiger Woods. Tiger doesn’t look the same as me, has had a very different upbringing to the one that I have had, but he was my hero growing up, and it didn’t matter what colour his skin was, what his beliefs were.

Tiger was my hero, and he’s been a lot of kids’ heroes over the years that have grown up playing golf. We’ve been very lucky to have him in our game. I think that there should be more people like him in golf,’ he added.

McIlroy also lauded the PGA Tour for putting in place strong protocols in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

McIlroy isn’t part of the competition at Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth but is expected to feature at RBC Heritage in Hilton Head between June 18-21.

It has felt very safe. Everyone is doing the right things and the people that are involved with the tournament are wearing masks and wearing gloves and there’s sanitiser everywhere you look, McIlroy said.

It feels safe. I feel safe, and I would say basically everyone else that’s here feels the same way.

I think it’s an important week because golf can show that we can play in a socially distant manner. We can conduct a tournament and adhere to all the safety protocols that have been put in place,’ he added.