Pierce Brosnan to star in sci-fi thriller

Actor Pierce Brosnan will star in Brett Martys feature-film adaptation of Youth , adapted from Martys short film of the same name. The sci-fi thriller will also mark Marty’s feature directorial debut.

Based on the 2016 short film, the project is set in a future not far from now, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Brosnan, 67, will be seen as an engineer, who is about to retire at age 70, when his company pays him to undergo a procedure called Renewal to rewind his body’s biological clock. The process goes wrong, with his aging accelerating rapidly, and that’s when he attempts a more dangerous treatment.

Marty co-wrote the screenplay with Josh Izenberg and Amelia Whitcomb. Jib Polhemus, Paul Schiff and Martin Brennan will produce, with Laura Bickford and Hannah Leader executive producing the project.