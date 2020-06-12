Pierce Brosnan to star in sci-fi thriller

Posted on by Balasubramani Muniyandi

Actor Pierce Brosnan will star in Brett Martys feature-film adaptation of Youth , adapted from Martys short film of the same name. The sci-fi thriller will also mark Marty’s feature directorial debut.

Based on the 2016 short film, the project is set in a future not far from now, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Brosnan, 67, will be seen as an engineer, who is about to retire at age 70, when his company pays him to undergo a procedure called Renewal to rewind his body’s biological clock. The process goes wrong, with his aging accelerating rapidly, and that’s when he attempts a more dangerous treatment.

Marty co-wrote the screenplay with Josh Izenberg and Amelia Whitcomb. Jib Polhemus, Paul Schiff and Martin Brennan will produce, with Laura Bickford and Hannah Leader executive producing the project.

Balasubramani Muniyandi

More Posts