TN CM issues warning to schools

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today said that strict action will be taken against schools who collect more fees.

“Schools will be reopened in a gradual manner once the infection reduces,” he told reporters after releasing water from Mettur dam for irrigation.

He also said that water from Mettur will help in the irrigation of 5.22 lakh acres of land.

“Work to construct a new shutter at Mukkombu is happening at a rapid pace. Water from Mettur will reach Kadaimadai area. Desilting process has been completed 80 per cent in canals located in delta regions. As much as Rs 1,433 crore has been allocated for kudimaramathu schemes,” he added.