AIADMK MLA tests positive for Covid, Stalin wishes speedy recovery

Chennai: A legislator of the ruling AIADMK today tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai.

Sources said K Palani, representing Sriperumbudur in the State Assembly, has tested positive. He was admitted to a private hospital at Nandambakkam.

He was the second MLA in Tamilnadu to test positive after Opposition DMK legislator J Anbazhagan, who later succumbed to COVID-19.

Opposition DMK President M K Stalin wished Palani a speedy recovery and

return to serve the people.

In a tweet, he also appealed to all those in public service to be very careful and take all precautions.