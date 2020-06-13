AIADMK MLA tests positive for Covid, Stalin wishes speedy recovery

Chennai: A legislator of the ruling AIADMK today tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai.
Sources said K Palani, representing Sriperumbudur in the State Assembly, has tested positive. He was admitted to a private hospital at Nandambakkam.
He was the second MLA in Tamilnadu to test positive after Opposition DMK legislator J Anbazhagan, who later succumbed to COVID-19.
Opposition DMK President M K Stalin wished Palani a speedy recovery and
return to serve the people.
In a tweet, he also appealed to all those in public service to be very careful and take all precautions.