Huge number of liquor bottles seized from Ramya Krishnan’s car

Chennai: Police have seized beer and liquor bottles from the car of popular film actress Ramya Krishnan at Kanathur on the East Coast Road in Chennai.

Sources said eight bottles of hard liquor and two crates of beer were seized from the car in which the actor was travelling.

As State-owned TASMAC shops, the monopoly for selling liquor in Tamilnadu were banned in areas coming under the Greater Chennai police limits in view of the coronavirus lockdown, police intensified checks as people from the city visit the border areas of neighbouring districts to get liquor.

During routine vehicle checks, police stopped the car of Ramya Krishnan, which was returning from Mamallapuram, at Muttukadu checkpost and seized the liquor bottles.

Police registered a case and arrested the actress’s driver, who was later let off on personal bail at Kanathur police station.